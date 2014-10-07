How to add Follow buttons to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Follow On the Appearance tab choose a position for the widget (right side buttons or left side buttons) Choose a color for the buttons Switch to Content → click Add button to add more social networks Add links to your social media profiles Click OK → activate the widget



Add ‘Follow’ buttons to your website to invite visitors to follow you on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or LinkedIn, subscribe to your YouTube channel or Instagram feed.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

When you are in your Dashboard, click the Create widget button and select Follow from the drop-down list.

Step 3

On the Appearance tab choose where you want to position your widget. The most popular position for the Follow widget is a set of buttons either on the right or on the left side of the page.

Step 4

Choose what color you want the widget to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors automatically matched. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors).

Step 5

Switch to the Content tab and choose what social networks you want to include. By default the widget includes two buttons - ‘Follow on Facebook’ and ‘Follow on Twitter’. If you want to add more networks, click Add button that will open a drop-down list of available options.

Step 6

Add links to your or your company’s social media profiles, the ones you want your website visitors to follow. You can also change the label ‘Follow on’ to any other message you like.

Step 7

When you are done editing your new widget, click OK. Please note, that when you first create a widget, it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s it. Your follow buttons have been published and visitors of your website can now easily find and follow you on social media.

