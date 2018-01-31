How to add a cookie consent notification bar to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Promo On the Appearance tab select a position and color for the notification On the Content tab enter the message notifying visitors of your use of cookies On the Behavior tab choose when to stop to display the notification (after the buttong is clicked, after showing once, etc.) Click OK → activate the widget



If you are looking to add a neat, professionally looking cookie consent notification to your website, you can easily create one using our Promo widget. The most common way to display a cookie notification is by creating a floating bar type banner positioned at the top or at the bottom of the page. In this guide, you will find step-by-step instructions on how to add one to your website.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one, it’s free.

Click on the Create widget button to create a new widget and choose Promo from the drop-down list.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose where on the page you want to position your message. If you want to create a top or bottom floating bar, click on the corresponding icon. You will see the result in the preview window.

Here you can also choose a color for the notification. Choose from one of the automatically selected colors based on your website’s color scheme or choose your own custom color. You can further customize the color of each element (button, text, etc.)

Step 3

Switch to the Content tab and enter the message you want website visitors to see. It can be something like “Cookies help us deliver our services. By using our services, you agree to our use of cookies.”

There are two options for the button text you can choose from. If you have a page describing how you use cookies, you can choose to add a Learn more button and provide a link where visitors can learn more about how you use the data you gather.

The second option to is to add a Got it button that will close the notification when clicked. To create a button that will close the widget, simply leave the Target URL field blank as shown below.

Step 4

Now open the Behavior tab. Here you can choose when to start displaying the widget, when to stop displaying it and how often website visitors should see it. You can leave the default options for when to start to display the widget (at once) and for how often to display it (on every page view). In the stop to display the widget section you can choose to hide the notification after the visitor has clicked the button or after showing it to them a certain number of times. Choose 1 time and each visitor will only see the notification once.

You don’t need to change any of the Targeting settings. You want to show the notifications to all website visitors and on all pages.

Step 5

When you are done editing the widget, click OK to save the changes. When the widget is first created, it’s deactivated which means it’s not yet live on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

After you activate the widget it will go live on your website at once. Now you have a banner on your website that lets visitors know you are using cookies which means your website meets the requirements for the EU cookie legislation.

