How to add social sharing buttons to your website

With GetSiteControl you can easily add sharing functionality to your website or blog. Adding Share buttons to all your website pages makes it easy for people to share a page they like with their friends on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or any other popular social network.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

When you are in your Dashboard, click the Create widget button and select Share from the drop-down list.

Step 3

On the Appearance tab choose where you want to position your widget. The most popular position for the Share widget is a set of buttons either on the right or on the left side of the page.

Step 4

Choose what color you want the widget to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors automatically matched. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors).

If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

Step 5

Next switch to the Content tab and choose what social networks you want to include. By default the widget includes two buttons - ‘Share on Facebook’ and ‘Share on Twitter’. If you want to add more networks, click Add button that will open a drop-down list of available options.

Step 6

When you are done editing your new widget, click OK. Please note that when you first create a widget it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s it. Your ‘Share’ buttons have been published and visitors of your website can now easily share your website content on social media.

