How to add a floating opt-in bar to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose a position for your widget (top bar or bottom bar) Choose colors for your widget On the Content tab edit the default message if necessary Click OK → activate the widget



An opt-in bar is a nice unobstrusive way to collect email addresses of your website visitors. With GetSiteControl you can easily create a custom bar and add it to the top or bottom of your website. Follow these step-by-step instructions to create a floating opt-in bar for your site.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account and click on the Create widget button to create a new widget. Choose Subscribe from the list of available widget types.

Step 2

Choose the necessary position - top bar or bottom bar - by clicking on the corresponding icon. You will see the result in the preview window on the right.

Step 3

Choose what color you want your floating bar to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors matched automatically. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors). If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

You can leave other settings on this tab as they are by default. Here you can change the font type, enable or disable animation and choose whether the bar should push the page down. By default, your bar is set to float when scrolling (remain visible when the page is scrolled down) but you can disable this option if you want to.

Step 4

Now switch to the Content tab. Enter the text that will be displayed on your bar and the text for the button. Here you can also choose between one ‘Email’ field or two fields, one for emails and one for names.

All other settings can be left as they are by default. On the Success page tab you can enter a custom message that will be shown to website visitors after they have clicked to subscribe.

On the Behavior tab you can change when and how often your widget will be displayed. For more detailed information, check this guide.

On the Targeting tab you can choose who will see your widget. By default, the widget will be shown to all website visitors.

Step 5

When you are done editing your widget, click OK.

Please note, that when you first create a widget, it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s it! You have created an opt-in bar for your website and can start collecting email addresses of your website visitors.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.