Use a floating opt-in bar to collect emails

If you want to collect email addresses on your website but do not want to use popups, a floating opt-in bar is a great alternative. You can place the bar at the top or at the bottom of the page. It will stay visible when the page is scrolled up or down without interfering with the main website content.

Here’s how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Subscribe Choose one of the two available floating bar options - top bar or bottom bar On the Appearance tab choose colors that match your website design On the Content tab change the text displayed in the bar if necessary Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.