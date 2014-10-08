How to create an exit survey

Summary Click Create widget → choose Survey On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab use the +Add question button to create new questions Switch to Behavior → check when the user is leaving the website under Start to display the widget Click OK → activate the widget



Want to know why visitors leave your website without converting? Use an exit survey to ask them right before they leave.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

When you are in your Dashboard, click the Create widget button and select Survey from the drop-down list.

Step 3

On the Appearance tab choose where you want to position your survey form. The most suitable position for an exit survey is a modal form that pops up in the centre of the page.

Step 4

Choose what color you want the survey to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors matched automatically. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors).

If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

Step 5

Switch to the Content tab and choose a question type depending on what you want to ask. You can choose a multiple choice question with one or several answers allowed or a question with a text field where the respondents can answer in their own words. You can also add a welcome page at the beginning of the survey and a success page at the end.

Step 6

Enter the question you want to ask and answer options if it’s a multiple choice question.

Step 7

Now you need to configure your survey to appear only when a visitor is leaving the website. Switch to the Behavior tab and choose when the user is leaving the website in the Start to display the widget section.

Step 8

When you are done editing your new widget, click OK. Please note that when you first create a widget, it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

That’s it. Your survey has been published and visitors of your website will now be asked to answer your question when leaving the site. You can check their responses by clicking the Download responses button.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.