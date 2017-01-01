Collect user feedback on your website

Get to know your customers better! Encourage them to leave feedback about your products and services using a custom contact form on your website. You can make the form as simple or as complex as you want to get the information that will help you improve your produces, services and overall customer experience.

Here is how you do it

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form (our example is a bottom panel) On the Content tab choose one of the available form templates or add your own custom fields Save the widget and activate it Receive notifications about new messages to your email and reply to them right from your inbox

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.