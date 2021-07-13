SMS popup examples and templates to collect phone numbers

An SMS popup is an on-site form that asks visitors for their phone number, usually in exchange for a discount, early access, or another exclusive perk. For brands expanding into text marketing, it’s one of the fastest ways to grow an SMS list while purchase intent is high. Most SMS popups are simple. A visitor enters their number, agrees to receive texts, and joins your contact list for future campaigns.

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If you want to collect phone numbers for SMS marketing, you can create an SMS popup with Getsitecontrol. The app includes customizable templates, supports consent checkboxes, and lets you control when and where the popup appears. Getsitecontrol works with Shopify, WordPress, Squarespace, and other website platforms, requiring no technical or design skills.

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Modal popups appear in the center of the page, driving attention to a phone number field. It’s one of the most common SMS popup formats because it creates full focus on the offer without relying on page placement. The offer itself can vary. Some brands use a first-order discount to maximize signups, while others promote early access, subscriber-only drops, or VIP sales to attract shoppers who want ongoing updates. In every case, the form stays short and the value proposition is clear.

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A sidebar popup slides in from the side of the screen, usually after a visitor scrolls down or spends some time on the website. Sidebars use only part of the screen, using a less intrusive approach, instead of a full interruption. A countdown timer adds urgency, making it effective for flash sales, product launches, and limited-time offers. Unlike a modal, it shares attention with the page content. The offer stays visible without taking over the experience, which reduces the likelihood of immediate dismissal. Expandable phone number capture form

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An expandable panel appears as a small tab on the edge of the screen and reveals the signup form only when a visitor clicks it. Unlike triggered popups, it is fully user-initiated, giving visitors control over when and if they see the form. This format works well for brands that prefer a visitor-initiated experience. Because the form opens on demand, it can collect phone numbers without competing with other promotions or interrupting the shopping journey.

Preferred tool for creating popups I have been using Getsitecontrol for the past 5 years. With a well-made pop-up I achieve a CTR of over 45%, which for a marketing channel is more than an excellent result. Dimitar T. Sales & Marketing Manager capterra

Best practices for collecting phone numbers Timing determines whether visitors engage or dismiss the popup. The goal is not to show it as early as possible, but to wait until there are signs of specific browsing behavior to justify the interruption. SMS popups that appear immediately on arrival or during checkout tend to compete with primary actions. A better approach is to trigger them after a delay, scroll, or clear exit behavior. Once a visitor subscribes, the popup should stop appearing for them.

Trigger Best for Why it works Exit intent Recovering abandoning visitors Appears when the visitor is about to leave, creating a final conversion opportunity Delay + countdown Promoting time-sensitive campaigns Combines timing with urgency to encourage immediate action Persistent panel or teaser button Offering an always-available signup option Lets visitors subscribe on their own terms without relying on timing

Lead with a clear incentive The offer usually has a stronger impact on signup performance than the design of the popup. What you promise matters more than how it’s visually presented. Discounts are the most common incentive and typically drive the highest number of signups because the value is immediate and easy to understand. Gifts can sometimes feel more tangible than discounts, especially for higher-priced products where a physical reward creates a stronger sense of value. Access-based offers such as early drops or subscriber-only perks tend to attract fewer subscribers, but those users are usually more intentional about joining. Ask for one detail at a time Many brands try to collect both an email address and a phone number, but asking for both at once usually lowers completion rates. The friction comes from presenting too many fields in a single step. A more effective approach is to split the process. The first page asks for a phone number, often in exchange for a coupon. The second page appears after submission and asks for the email address, with an additional incentive such as a higher discount. This keeps each interaction simple while still allowing brands to collect both types of contact data. Make consent and compliance visible Visitors should clearly agree to receive text messages before subscribing. A common setup includes a consent checkbox near the submit button, along with a short disclosure such as “By signing up, you agree to receive recurring marketing texts. Reply STOP to unsubscribe.” Clear consent helps set expectations at the moment of signup and reduces unsubscribes later. A well-timed SMS popup turns website traffic into a list of subscribers you can reach with promotions, restock alerts, and exclusive offers. Format, timing, and incentive all influence how many visitors decide to share their phone number. With Getsitecontrol, you can create and publish SMS popups on your website, without any technical skills. The app provides customizable templates, layout controls, and a phone capture field with a mandatory consent checkbox. Control when and where the popup appears using targeting rules, such as time delay, exit intent, or a slide-in trigger. On top of that, you can easily add secondary fields and pages to collect phone numbers along with email addresses using the same popup. Getsitecontrol works with all major website platforms and syncs with hundreds of apps, including SMS marketing tools, via Zapier. New subscribers are saved automatically in your contact database, so you can manage your campaigns from a single dashboard. Create a Getsitecontrol account today and get started with the free plan — no commitment required.

As good as Klaviyo, at a tenth of the cost I was really surprised — it’s as good as Klaviyo for my purposes at a tenth of the cost. I run a multi-channel e-commerce company and just needed a proper newsletter and list management platform… Getsitecontrol was exactly what I needed. Joe R. Owner, Consumer Goods capterra

Common questions What is an SMS popup? An SMS popup is an on-site form inviting website visitors to join your SMS marketing list, usually in exchange for an incentive. It can appear as a modal, slide-in, or expandable panel. It works like an email opt-in form but collects phone numbers. How do I collect phone numbers for SMS marketing? The most common approach to collecting phone numbers is by displaying a pop-up phone capture form offering a discount, gift, or early access in exchange for the visitors’ contact information. The form should appear once visitors have had time to engage with the page, making them more likely to subscribe. Submissions are stored in your contact list and can be used for SMS campaigns once consent is given. Do I need consent to collect phone numbers? Yes. SMS marketing requires explicit consent before you start sending promo messages. A common setup includes a visible checkbox near the signup button, along with a short disclosure. Some setups also use double opt-in to confirm the number before adding it to the list. Should I offer a discount to collect phone numbers? Discounts are the most common incentive because they are simple and immediately understood, which helps drive higher signup rates. Alternatives include gifts or exclusive access, such as early drops or subscriber-only deals. These typically result in fewer signups but higher intent, so the choice depends on whether the goal is volume or quality. Should an SMS popup collect an email address too? It’s a good practice to collect both email addresses and phone numbers for marketing campaigns via the same popup. However, it’s best to collect one piece of contact information per page. Single-field pages usually perform better because every additional step reduces signups. If you want to collect email addresses too, create a second page with an optional email opt-in field, rather than combining both fields on a single page and making them both mandatory. Can I buy a list of phone numbers for marketing? Buying or downloading phone number lists is highly discouraged for SMS marketing. The contacts on a purchased list have not given explicit consent to receive marketing messages from your brand, which means you should expect low engagement, complaints, and blocked messages. Collecting numbers directly through your own website produces a smaller but more effective and compliant list. Can I add an SMS popup to a Shopify store? Yes. Getsitecontrol has a dedicated free popup app for Shopify, and you can use it to collect phone numbers from your store visitors. You can control where the popup appears, such as product pages or checkout, and automatically stop showing it after a visitor subscribes.

Create SMS popup for your website Pick a template, customize it, publish in minutes.No coding required, free plan available. Get started, it’s free →

Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.