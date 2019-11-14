15 Best Shopify Apps To Help You Boost Sales

Shopify App Store offers hundreds of sales-related apps to choose from. So, finding the ones to satisfy your marketing needs can take hours if not days. Feeling the spark of enthusiasm already? Since you probably have dozens of pressing issues to attend to, we understand if you don’t. And to spare you the trouble of searching, we’ve come up with our own list of best Shopify apps that will help you increase sales. For your convenience, we’ve arranged them into categories that look as follows: Showing best offers Optimizing customer experience on your website Interacting with customers Building loyalty and trust Incentivizing customers to make a purchase If you’re interested in some groups more than others, feel free to jump to them straight away. Without further ado, here are the top 15 Shopify apps to turn your store into an ecommerce powerhouse. 3 great Shopify apps to show best offers 92% of customers look for a deal when shopping. Do you want to close more deals? Then consider adding more value to your products or services. Let’s take a look at the apps that can help you do just that. Based on Getsitecontrol stats, a well-timed call-to-action popup can generate 5 times more sales than a landing page alone. When it comes to announcing deals and increasing conversions, popups are the best. And Getsitecontrol makes it unbelievably easy to add them to your website, even if you have zero coding knowledge. Display calls-to-action with delay, upon button click, or right before visitors leave your store. Based on Getsitecontrol stats, a well-timed call-to-action popup can generate 5 times more sales than a landing page alone. The best part about Getsitecontrol is that you can fully customize both the appearance of a popup and its features. Based on your goals, just add fields, checkboxes, or extra buttons. For instance, you can display offers and build your email list at the same time. Such a combination kills two birds with one stone by: Nudging customers into making another purchase Adding them to your email list, so you could convert them repeatedly later Adding Getsitecontrol to your website takes literally a few moments, and creating a popup is easy due to a large gallery of templates. The app has a 7-day trial with three possible monthly subscription plans starting at $9.

Increase average order value with Discounted Pricing ‑ Discounts According to Business 2 Community, more than 64% of online consumers wait for discounts on desired products to be announced before making a purchase. Use the Discounted Pricing app to stop their wait and let your sales begin. With the focus on quantity breaks and volume discounts, it incentives customers to add more items to the cart at a lower price. And that creates a win-win situation! The app is highly customizable, requires zero coding knowledge, and won’t make you spend much time tinkering with the options. For instance, you can give your customers 5% off if they buy two or more of a certain product, or 7% off if the order exceeds $200. According to Business 2 Community, more than 64% of online consumers wait for discounts on desired products to be announced before making a purchase. Discounted Pricing has a 7-day free trial and the basic monthly subscription starts at $19.99. Pricing is based on your Shopify plan. Bundle discounted items with Bundle Products Did you know that you can sell 73% more if you offer value packs? Bundle Products is the tool to help you make a pack like that. It is one of the best Shopify apps for creating bundles. Set up combos, promote flat products, and make an unlimited number of custom discounted bundles to show them anywhere in your store, including the shopping cart. Or create a bundle-related page to display all existing bundles that can be easily added to the cart in one click. Did you know that you can sell 73% more if you offer value packs? The cherry on top? You can automate the publication of your bundles by creating them in advance and setting the dates they will be active. This is especially handy when you’re getting ready for seasonal sales or other big events. Bundle Products has a 14-day trial with the only monthly subscription plan at $7.49. 3 best Shopify apps to optimize customer experience on your website Customer experience is directly related to revenue. An ill-equipped ecommerce store simply won’t perform at its full potential. To make sure this is not affecting your website, consider apps for customer experience optimization. Load pages 4 times faster with Superchargify Let’s talk about website load speed. According to Think with Google, as page load time goes from 1s to 3s, the probability of bounce increases by 32%. Superchargify helps you prevent that. The app offers a combination of accelerated mobile pages (AMP) and progressive web apps (PWA). The former makes your store instantly load on mobile, and the latter enables your customers to install your store on their devices even if you don’t have a dedicated mobile app. Considering that almost half of website traffic worldwide comes from mobile devices, it’s a huge win for you. Plus, websites with great mobile performance are favored by Google, which means you may even improve your organic rankings. With a no-code editor, the app allows you to quickly customize a mobile page for your store and tailor it to the original design. According to Think with Google, as page load time goes from 1s to 3s, the probability of bounce increases by 32%. Superchargify offers a 30-day free plan. The paid monthly subscription starts at $9. Add a search section to your website with Smart Search & Instant Search According to Search Engine Journal, more than 40% of customers expect to see a search section on a website. Add one to your store and meet their expectations. A lot of visitors come to your site with specific products in mind. But if there’s no search section, chances are that they will not even bother to look for them. So, you risk losing potential customers to competitors who have a search engine on their websites. Smart Search will prevent that. It’s an advanced personalized search with instant suggestions, stopwords, synonyms, redirects, and autocorrection. This tool will make it easy to navigate your site. It offers an unlimited number of searches per month, all-time analytics and a multitude of customizable filters, including price, availability, product type, and more. According to Search Engine Journal, more than 40% of customers expect to see a search section on a website. If you are interested in the international market, Smart Search lets you set up multiple search languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, and Cyrillic. And if you’re not convinced just yet, the app is trusted by some of the world's most successful brands such as Durex, Phillips, Boeing, Levi's, Mediamarkt, National Geographic, and Sennheiser. The app has a 14-day free trial and a $9 monthly subscription plan. Make your SEO more effective with SEO Booster — SEO Marketing How well is your website indexed on Google? If you find the question difficult to answer, you may want to run an SEO audit. SEO Booster is an essential app for that task. It helps improve your store rankings and reach a wider audience organically. The app is designed with non-techies in mind and will walk you through the optimization process even if you have zero experience in this area. For instance, the first screen on the dashboard shows you if your SEO is on target. Then SEO Booster detects major issues and navigates you to work on them on the right track. Some of the key features of the app include the ability to fix broken links, update meta titles and description tags, improve your sitemap, and structure your website data in a more friendly way to search engines. The app is a breeze to use, and it will walk you through all these stages quickly and easily. You can set it up in less than 30 seconds and start improving your SEO right away. And by the way, SEO Booster is free of charge. 3 great Shopify apps to interact with customers Modern consumers have high expectations of businesses. They want to be able to reach a company easily whether it’s to ask a question or leave a complaint. Below are 3 apps that will help you establish efficient communication with your customers. Add a bot-boosted live chat to your Shopify store with Tidio Live Chat Having a live chat in an ecommerce store is a rule of thumb. However, operating it 24/7 can be tricky, especially when your resources are limited. If that sounds familiar, meet Tidio. It does a great job of merging live chat, bots, and marketing automation in one place. The idea behind this Shopify app is simple. You respond to customer inquiries during your working hours, and bots have your back when you’re not available. The most exciting part? You can set up bots to react to common customers’ behavior such as cart abandonment. They will be able to respond to popular questions, ask for the reason for abandonment, and even offer discounts! In case you’re worrying that customers won’t be happy about interacting with a bot, here are some statistical data for you to alleviate fears. The State of Chatbots Report claims that 55% of respondents say they would most enjoy getting an instant response and answers to simple questions from a chatbot. Once registered, it’ll only take you a few clicks to add bots that will check product availability, inform about delivery status, and give the estimated delivery time. When faced with an issue, the bot will transfer the conversation to an operator. Tidio’s basic plan is available for free, and the paid subscription starts at $15/mo. The next must-have communication channel for your Shopify store is a contact form for questions and feedback. And this is where Getsitecontrol comes in handy again. Apart from popups, this app offers highly customizable website forms to help you connect with your customers. Here are some of the tasks you’ll be able to accomplish with it: install a floating “Contact us” button

offer a callback form to your store visitors

ask customers to rate your products

find out why they abandon particular pages Once you connect Getsitecontrol to your Shopify store, using the app will be as easy as 1-2-3. Just select a template, adjust its copy, color theme, and appearance on a page. If you want, you can opt-in to receive email notifications whenever someone fills out a form. Plus, there are dozens of integration options, so you can connect a form to your helpdesk, CRM, email marketing software, or any other cloud app. Getsitecontrol has a 7-day trial with three possible monthly subscription plans starting at $9.

Chat with customers with Facebook Messenger Marketing As the name suggests, this Shopify app allows for communicating with your customers using Facebook Messenger. So, if your store has a Facebook business page, you’ll be able to send out receipts and order shipping notifications to subscribed customers. Whenever there is a new marketing campaign, you can also send out custom messages to your audience. According to the Booster Apps team, Facebook Messenger open rate is higher than 80%, which leaves email way behind. To get more customers to subscribe to your Facebook page, the app brings a nifty widget offering to opt-in via Facebook Messenger while browsing the store. The dashboard is very straightforward and won’t take much time to get the hang of. And the best thing about Facebook Messenger Marketing is that it’s completely free of charge. 3 best Shopify apps to build loyalty and trust It’s essential for your online business that your website evokes trust and inspires loyalty. 83% of customers say they would happily recommend a brand to others if they trusted it, and 43% of customers spend more money at brands they’re loyal to. Customer loyalty, however, is not something one can foster overnight. Yet, here are the apps that can help you achieve your goals faster. Reward your customers with Rise Gift Card Loyalty Program One of the best ways to drive new customers to your store would be to send out gift cards. Rise Gift Card Loyalty Program lets you do just that. You can even encourage customers to send products as gifts to their friends and family. 83% of customers say they would happily recommend a brand to others if they trusted it, and 43% of customers spend more money at brands they’re loyal to. You can set up your loyalty programs and cash rewards however you see fit and automate them right away. For instance, your customers can automatically receive gifts after purchasing three times from you. Or you can offer them 3% of their purchase as cashback. The app lets you schedule your gift card sending and go as far as to send physical gift cards. To maintain engagement, you can also automate reminders about redeemable bonuses on your customers’ accounts. Rise Gift Card Loyalty Program has a 7-day trial with four possible monthly subscription plans starting at $9.99. Increase trust in your store with Trust Hero Most people feel somewhat vulnerable when giving out personal information online. Trust badges are what brands come up with to put their customers at ease. Knowing that a website is secure, and the payment is being processed safely makes Internet shopping more comfortable. And this is where Trust Hero shines. It displays payment and security badges on your product pages, which makes your website more trustworthy and reduces customers’ anxiety. Trust badges do have a legitimate impact. Numerous studies have found that implementing them in your store typically increases sales. Trust Hero will help you set up everything in under two minutes without having to enter a single line of code. The badges are customizable to better match the website original design. And it’s completely free of charge. Display customer testimonials on your website with Fera Social Proof BrightLocal estimates that 88% of people trust online reviews written by other consumers as much as they trust recommendations from personal contacts. Customer testimonials are so valuable because they draw attention, offer credibility and attract potential customers. People value the opinions of others, and you can leverage this to boost your ecommerce sales. But it’s not only customer testimonials that you can display on your website with the help of Fera Social Proof. You can also add reviews, show recent viewers, low stock alerts, and customer purchases. BrightLocal estimates that 88% of people trust online reviews written by other consumers as much as they trust recommendations from personal contacts. The app will help you build brand trust and get social validation by showing your store visitors that your products are in demand. You can choose the exact location where you want your social content to appear, and you can customize the look and feel of it, too. Fera Social Proof is available in 9 languages, including English, German, Spanish, Swedish, French, Indonesian, Norwegian, Portuguese, and Thai. It has a 30-day trial period and three paid monthly subscription plans to choose from starting at $9. 3 great Shopify apps to incentivize customers to make a purchase Customers may easily change their minds even when being on the verge of completing their purchases. That’s why sometimes it’s important to know how to guide them to completing orders. We’ve selected three Shopify apps for you to be able to nudge customers into purchasing from you. Reduce your cart abandonment rate with Conversion Plus The average global cart abandonment rate amounts to roughly 68%. And you’ve probably already imagined how much it costs your business. Conversion Plus will help you reduce your cart abandonment rate and make more sales with urgency tactics. This tool places a floating bar with a countdown timer on cart reservations to make consumers feel like they could miss out if they don’t finalize the checkout process. The average global cart abandonment rate amounts to roughly 68%. The interface is newbie-friendly, you can customize the countdown timer based on your needs, and define what happens when the time is up. ConversionXL study revealed that adding scarcity to the shopping experience can boost conversion rate up to more than 300%. And given that the app is absolutely free of charge, there is no reason not to give it a try. Display recommended products with Also Bought If you want to increase your average order value (AOV), Also Bought may be just what you’re looking for. It relies on strong data mining algorithms that find best product recommendations to interest customers. The app analyzes previous purchases in your store and produces a memory graph with information on cross-sell recommended products. When a customer lands on your product page, they see a product slider with products usually bought together. You can customize your cross-sell widget in terms of its looks and location on the screen. Plus, you can fine-tune recommendations for each product manually and limit the maximum number of related items. And there is more! You can also show ratings from the most popular review apps, including Shopify Product Reviews, Yotpo, Loox, and others. You may also want to display compared prices and an “Add to cart” button for each product. Also Bought is pretty powerful, since it can analyze an unlimited number of products or orders, and there are no limitations to traffic. You get a 30-day trial to see how much value it brings to your business, and if you decide to upgrade, the subscription is just $9.99 per month. Add a buy button to every product with Buy Me - Sticky Buy Button In essence, the application lets you add “Buy Me” sticky buttons to the products listed on your website. With this app, your customers will be able to add the products they’re interested in straight to the shopping cart faster. Once they click a Buy Me button, the selected product is stored in the Buy Me Cart - the floating button in the upper right corner. Because the cart widget is always in sight regardless of where one navigates to on your website, it’s really easy to get to the checkout in a single click. Plus, the cart also shows the number of products you’ve added to it, which also serves as a good reminder to complete checkout. Furthermore, it has a smart Remember My Cart option that saves your cart and lets you login across multiple devices to continue shopping or go straight for checkout. Buy Me - Sticky Buy Button has a 14-day trial with four possible monthly subscription plans starting at $2.95. Wrapping up That was a handful of Shopify apps! Now go ahead and pick one to cover the weakest spot of your online store. And even though overnight success only happens after months of optimization, if you come up with the right combination of Shopify apps for your store, the results won’t be too long in coming.

Main illustration by Icons8