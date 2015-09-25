How to create a timed (delayed) popup

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (or click Create widget to create a new one) On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab enter your message to website visitors Switch to Behavior → choose after _ seconds in the Start to display the widget section Enter how long the delay should be, in seconds → click OK to save the changes



You don’t always want your website popups to appear at once. Sometimes it’s better to give website visitors some time to look around. With GetSiteControl you can configure any of your widgets to appear after a certain amount of time. Here is how you can make your popup appear after a delay:

Step 1

Log in to the dashboard and click the Edit button on the necessary widget. If you want to create a new widget click the blue Create widget button.

Step 2

Choose the popup position for your widget by clicking on the corresponding icon.

Step 3

Switch to the Behavior tab and choose the option after _ seconds in the Start to display the widget section. Enter how long the delay should be, in seconds.

Click OK to save the changes. Now your popup will not appear instantly after the page loads, but will be shown to website visitors only after the specified number of seconds.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.