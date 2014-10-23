How to create an opt-in form (collect email addresses on your website)

Summary Click Create widget → choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget On the Content tab change the default title and description if necessary Save the widget and activate it Download collected emails using the Download subscribers button



Have you already installed the GetSiteControl code on your website? If not, the step-by-step instructions are right here. If you have already installed the code, follow the steps below to create an opt-in form for your website.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Create widget button and select Subscribe from the drop-down list.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab select where you want to position your widget. There are 9 options to choose from in the Position section.

Step 3

Next, choose what color you want your opt-in form to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors matched automatically. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors). If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget, use the Colors section.

You will see the result in the preview window on the right. You can also click the Full-size preview link to see a bigger preview of the widget.

Step 4

Now switch to the Content tab and edit the default title, description and button text if necessary. The preview will display the changes you make in real time.

Step 5

When you are done with widget settings, press OK. Please note, that when you first create a widget, it is not activated and not displayed on your website. When you are ready to publish the widget, activate it.

Step 6

Now when your Subscribe widget is created and published you will need to get the email addresses of those who have subscribed. To download the list of email addresses, open your dashboard and click Download subscribers.

