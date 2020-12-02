Place a new client intake form on your website

Most businesses place this form on their websites so that visitors can conveniently fill it out. Consider this client intake form for a real estate agency:

A client intake form is the first touchpoint between you and your prospects. It’s a questionnaire that helps you collect the most essential information about your potential clients before you start working with them: their needs, their goals, their budget, and their special requests.

Powered by Getsitecontrol, this short questionnaire consists of 2 pages with questions about a client and their needs. Feel free to click on this template and test it to see how things work.

Below, we’ll show you how to place a new client form on your website in a couple of steps without coding.

How a new client intake form works

This form is designed as a panel that slides up when a visitor clicks on it. To encourage website visitors to actually click on the panel and fill out the form, we recommend using a prominent call-to-action as a headline:

‘Book a 15-minute call with me’

‘Get a free quote from our agency’

‘Ready to start training? Contact us’

You’ll be able to place such a form on every page of your website or on selected pages only. When collapsed, this is what it will look like:

Each time someone fills out the form, you’ll be getting an instant email notification, and you’ll be able to respond directly from your inbox. You can also integrate it with your CRM, Excel, or any other software.

How to place a new client form on your website

To add a similar form to your website, you need to register a Getsitecontrol account and adjust the form template to your needs by changing the fields and the copy. Below is a brief guide to doing that.

Step 1. Add the template to your dashboard

You can check the Getsitecontrol form template gallery, but the fastest way to start is to click on the template above and follow the prompts on the right-hand side saying ‘Create widget’. You’ll be taken to the Getsitecontrol dashboard with the template ready to be edited.

Step 2. Customize the template to your needs

Once in the dashboard, edit the questions, add or remove fields and pages. Remember to go through each page and make sure everything looks the way you want.

Step 3. Let your prospects know what happens next

Use the last page of the form to thank your prospects for filling it out and explain what happens next. For instance, you can notify them about an email they should receive from you, indicate the average response time, or redirect them to a 3rd-party page, such as F.A.Q., blog, or your calendar.

This last page is also a great place to ask how your prospects learned about your business. Add a few options as radio buttons (so that a person can’t select more than one option) and provide a comment field at the bottom.

Here is the last page of the client intake form example from above:

Step 4. Set email notifications

Open the Notifications tab and paste the email where you want to receive notifications about new queries from prospective clients. In addition to that, you can use the Notifications tab to create an automated message (autoresponder) that will be sent to everyone who fills out the form.

Once ready, hit Save & Close and follow the prompt to activate the form. If you’ve already connected Getsitecontrol to your website, the form will instantly go live. Apart from being sent to your inbox, all submissions are also collected right in the dashboard, and you can access them at any time.

Questions to ask in a client intake form

A client intake form should not contain many questions – only the bare minimum to provide you with just enough data for a quick evaluation of a prospect.

It is the next step when you want to ask in-depth questions using a client onboarding questionnaire. Before you get to that point, you need to figure out if you and that client are a match at all.

Of course, the questions you’ll use will depend on your business, but typically they fall into these three categories:

Personal and contact information: name, email address, phone number, or social media Background information about the client and/or their business Expectations, deadlines, and special requests

Additionally, you may want to ask about budget restrictions. These details will help you make an informed decision about whether or not you should take that particular client. If you receive multiple requests, this data will also help you prioritize them.

Remember, asking the right questions will help you find the right clients for your business.

Wrapping up

A new client form placed on a website is a time saver for both you and your clients. It helps to organize incoming queries, eliminate unnecessary negotiations, and arrange your schedule. At the end of the day, having all requests in a single place can help you manage your team’s work more efficiently, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Add a client intake form to your website today and give it a spin!