Add an opt-in form to your website to collect email subscribers

Want to grow your email list? The first thing you need to do is to add a highly-visible signup form to the pages of your website, like the one in our example. Make it easy for your website visitors to subscribe to your email newsletters with the help of the Subscribe widget, an easy-to-use and customizable opt-in form builder tool.

Once you start collecting emails, you can choose to automatically export them to any of the 15 supported third-party apps, including MailChimp, Infusionsoft, Constant Contact, AWeber and GetResponse.

Here is how you do it

Login to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Subscribe Choose a position for your form: top or bottom bar, classic popup, slide-in, side button or bottom panel On the Appearance tab choose colors that match your website design On the Content tab edit the title and description if necessary Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.