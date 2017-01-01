Let site visitors rate your services

If you want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, services or website, a star rating type of survey is the easiest way to get the information. Your website visitors might not want to fill out a long and complicated survey, but here they can easily express their opinion in just one click.
Here is how you do it
- Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”)
- On the Content tab select How would you rate our service? from the list of survey templates. Edit the question if necessary
- Save the widget and activate it
- Download survey responses using the Download responses button on the widget
Need more information?
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.