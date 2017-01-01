Let site visitors rate your services

If you want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, services or website, a star rating type of survey is the easiest way to get the information. Your website visitors might not want to fill out a long and complicated survey, but here they can easily express their opinion in just one click.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”) On the Content tab select How would you rate our service? from the list of survey templates. Edit the question if necessary Save the widget and activate it Download survey responses using the Download responses button on the widget

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.