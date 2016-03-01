How to add live chat to your website

Summary Click Create widget → choose Chat from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your chat widget Switch to Content → edit the default messages if necessary Click OK → activate the widget Click the Chat link to open the list of conversations



Follow the steps below to add a live chat widget to your website. It will only take a couple of minutes.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up here, it’s free.

Click on the Create widget button and select Chat from the list of available widget types.

Step 2

While on the Appearance tab, choose how your widget will look like. First, select where you want to position your widget. There are four positions you can choose from. You can make your Chat widget appear as a button in the bottom right or bottom left corner.

You can also make it appear as a bottom panel.

Step 3

Choose what color you want your Chat widget to be. The easiest way to select a color scheme that will match your website design is to use the Apply theme option. You will be offered to choose from the colors present on your actual website. Colors of all the chat controls will be adjusted automatically to match the selected color.

Step 4

Now switch to the Content tab and check the Welcome message and Email form settings fields. You can leave the default messages or change them to any other custom ones.

There are three fields you can add different messages to:

Operator online. This one will be displayed when the operator is online. Here you can ask website visitors to leave their email address. The default message is ‘Please leave your email to make sure you don’t miss any important notifications.’ You can leave this default message or change it to any other custom one.

Operator offline (unknown user). This one will be shown when the operator is offline and the visitor hasn’t yet left their email address. But you want them to. So the message should be something like ‘We are not online at the moment. Leave your email address and we will get back to you soon.’

Operator offline (user email already recorded). This one is also shown when the operator is offline but only if the visitor’s address has already been recorded, so there is no need to ask for it again. The default message is ‘We are not online at the moment. Please leave a message and we will email you back at {email}.’. The visitor’s email address will be automatically inserted instead of {email}.

Step 5

You can also check the widget’s Behavior and Targeting settings or you can just leave the default settings.

Now click OK to save your widget and activate it. As soon as you activate the widget it will appear on your website.

Now your website visitors can chat with you in real time. You can view the conversations and reply to them in the Chat section of your dashboard.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.