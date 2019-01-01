A simple live chat widget will help you provide immediate support to your customers, gain their trust, and even increase sales at the end of the day. Keep reading to see how easily you can add one to your website with GetSiteControl and find the best way to offer help without interrupting user experience.

So, if you’re looking for a tool to provide live chat support for your website, it’s about time.

More than 50% of consumers prefer using live support chat over writing an email or calling businesses over the phone. And this is quite easy to explain: chats save time, they feel more personal, and they allow for multitasking. Moreover, website live chats have proven to provide higher customer satisfaction rates than any other channel – be it a phone, email, or social media.

Add a live support chat to your website. Multiple operators. Slack integration. Will be up and running within minutes – no credit card required.

The best part about this integration, you’ll be able to manage chat conversations with your team assigning visitors’ questions to your colleagues and responding from a mobile device. So if you haven’t tried Slack for team communication yet, we definitely recommend you should consider it for more efficient online customer support.

Slack integration with a website chat might be a good idea because it allows you to stay in contact with website visitors on-the-go without having to log in to GetSiteControl dashboard each time. Connecting the two services is very easy and can be done via the Integrations tab. Once you’re done, you’ll be receiving new messages in real-time directly in your Slack dashboard.

Live chat support for a website: best setup practices

Have it available on the pages where people are likely to have questions.

You can place a Live chat button on every page of your website, and that will be OK too. Especially given that it doesn’t interrupt user experience while quietly sitting in the lower right corner. However, if you have to choose the pages, consider those where your visitors are more likely to have questions. These are typically Product, Pricing, Contact, About, and F.A.Q. pages. Naturally, you want to have a live support chat available on all of your landing pages fine-tuned to sell your products or services.

Customize calls-to-action and welcome messages based on the questions you expect.

Let’s clarify this. A call-to-action is what’s written on the Chat tab. In other words, that’s what a visitor sees before they have opened the chat window. A welcome message starts the conversation – it’s what a visitor sees once they open the window.

For the call-to-action, you may want to use short phrases that would encourage a visitor to start the conversation. So, instead of typing generic phrases, we suggest using more personal CTAs like “Chat with us!” or “Got questions? Let’s talk”.

Now, for welcome messages, it might be a good idea to consider the reasons a visitor starts a chat. For instance, a welcome message on a Pricing page may be different from the one on the product page. Here is a couple of ideas:

Questions about pricing? I can help!

Got a question that’s not covered here? Feel free to ask.

Hi, my name is Jackie. How can I help you today?

Make your online availability status clear to the visitors.

It is fine if you’re not online 24/7, and most website visitors will surely understand that too. What you should clarify though, is how long it may take you or your team to get back with the answer. Setting false expectations about providing immediate response may seriously impact your customer satisfaction level, while being transparent about the wait time may do the opposite.

Technically, there are two options here. You can either schedule the live support chat button to be visible during certain days and hours only. Or you can set up a “We’re offline” welcome message and provide visitors with an option to leave their email address so you could get back to them

