Add an exit popup to convert abandoning visitors

Most visitors will spend less than a minute on your website and leave to never come back again. So why not show them one last message just before they leave and increase the chance of a successful conversion? Is there a benefit they might have missed? Is there a discount that will persuade them to make a purchase? Use an exit popup to show your visitors a message that will make them stay.
Here is how you do it
- Open your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose the necessary widget type from the list (our example is a Promo)
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget. Add one of the images from the gallery or upload your own custom image
- On the Content tab add a compelling headline, details of your offer and a link to the necessary page
- Switch to the Behavior tab and choose to start displaying the widget when the user is leaving the website
- Save the widget and activate it
Need more information?
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.