Add live chat support to your website

Looking for a way to offer better customer service? With a live chat widget on your website, you can provide your customers with immediate access to help which is a great way to gain their trust and loyalty. Help users quickly solve problems and find answers to their questions to increase engagement and customer satisfaction.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Chat from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a bottom panel) On the Content tab choose an appropriate title for the widget - “Need help? Click to chat”, “Live chat”, “Live customer help”, “Chat with us” or any other title you like. Check the default messages and change them if necessary Check Operator settings (display name, photo and email address for notifications) Save the widget and activate it When your website visitors contact you via the chat form you will be able to view conversations and reply to them in the Chat section of your dashboard

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.