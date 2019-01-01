Connect with visitors

Most people are reluctant to call the business or ask their questions via email. That's why having a more efficient form of communication on a website is crucial. Learn how to use a live chat and custom contact forms to create the encourage communication.

Add a technical support form to your website
connect with visitors

Add a technical support form to your website

Let your website visitors easily contact you with questions or problems. Add a custom contact form to your website so that your customers could always reach you.

How to add a floating contact us button to your website
connect with visitors

How to add a floating contact us button to your website

A compact floating 'Contact Us' button makes it easy for your website visitors to contact you while taking up very little space on the page.

Add a callback form to your website
connect with visitors

Add a callback form to your website

Receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback. A callback form lets you easily get in touch with your prospect clients at a time that suits them.

Collect online orders
connect with visitors

Collect online orders

Easily create an online order form to encourage customers to place orders on your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when a new order is placed.

How to add a job application form to your website and let visitors apply online
connect with visitors

How to add a job application form to your website and let visitors apply online

Create an online application form to let your website visitors know that you are hiring and let them apply online.

Add a live support chat to your website and improve customer satisfaction
connect with visitors

Add a live support chat to your website and improve customer satisfaction

Looking for a way to offer better customer service? With a live chat widget you can help users quickly solve problems and find answers to their questions to increase engagement and customer satisfaction.

Create custom website forms
connect with visitors

Create custom website forms

Create any custom web form and add it to your website in minutes - contact forms, order forms, registration forms, signup forms & more!

Chat with your customers on mobile (iOS, Android, Windows Phone)
connect with visitors

Chat with your customers on mobile (iOS, Android, Windows Phone)

Chat with your website visitors on your smartphone or tablet using the free Slack mobile app. Add a Chat widget to your website, connect it to Slack and keep in touch with your customers on the go.

Create widgets in any language
connect with visitors

Create widgets in any language

If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can customize all the texts, field labels and buttons.

Categories

Popular use cases

10 articles

Collect email addresses

5 articles

Receive feedback

7 articles

Display announcements

8 articles

Unlock the superpower
of lead generation!

Sign up for free to unlock the superpower of lead
generation. Takes less than a minute.