Add a floating social media Follow bar to your website

With GetSiteControl you can easily create a custom social media ‘Follow’ bar for your website. Place it at the top or at the bottom of the page, make it float when the page is scrolled or make it stick to the top or bottom of the page. Pick custom colors that will perfectly match your website design and choose any number of social media buttons.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Follow from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (top bar or bottom bar) On the Content tab select social networks you want to include. You can choose to include Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Youtube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and VK Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.