Offer discounts to customers on your website to increase sales

Keep reading this article, and we’ll show you how to inform your customers about special deals and encourage them to take action using GetSiteControl widgets - just like the one from the example above.

If you own an online store or sell services through a website, increasing sales is among your top priorities. Obviously, offering discounts to customers is one of the most efficient ways to boost conversions, however, changing content on your landing page every time you want to publish a new flash sale will be too overwhelming.

Widgets are the most convenient solution here for a few reasons:

Creating one takes minutes and requires no coding

They are easily tailored in terms of appearance and placement

You can publish as many and as frequently as you want

Performance stats are available in real-time, so you can optimize the copy

Besides, there is a lot of additional value you’re getting. Popups serve well for creating scarcity, collecting email addresses, driving traffic to a specific product page, and even preventing cart abandonment. Below, we’ll talk more about these tactics and show you several examples from real businesses. But first, let’s quickly dive into the technical part.

First of all, GetSiteControl works on any website platform and doesn’t require coding knowledge. To get started, you’ll need to paste a tiny code snippet before the closing </body> tag. Or, if your website is on WordPress, just install GetSiteControl plugin from the plugin directory. Regardless of the platform you’re using, you can learn everything about the installation process here.

Now, here is how to add a widget to a website

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard

Click Create widget and choose Promo

On the Appearance tab, choose a color theme and a position for your widget. Upload a custom image or a GIF from your computer

On the Content tab, enter the details of your offer and craft a compelling call-to-action that will be displayed on the button. If you want to take visitors to another webpage upon button click – enter the URL in the dedicated field

Save the widget and activate it

If you’re working on your email list building strategy, you may want to provide a discount in exchange for a subscription. In that case, you’ll need to choose the Subscribe widget at the second step and proceed accordingly.

How to offer discounts to customers in an online store: examples

Nudging people into taking action is a delicate matter. Depending on the offer, you might want to display it as soon as a visitor lands on your website or after they spend some time scrolling the page. You may also want to show special discounts to different audience segments – based on their location or referral source, for instance.

GetSiteControl targeting and behavior settings allow you for choosing precisely who will see your CTA popups and when. With that in mind, let’s see how some online stores are using them already.

When you open the mattresses section at Direct Bed online store, you’re instantly informed about the sale that will end by the end of the month. While not exactly a discount per se, an opportunity to save by paying zero tax on your purchase sounds like a pretty good deal – and the store owners don’t want you to miss it.

Here is what’s great about this popup:

It appears upon entrance, so visitors continue browsing with the offer in mind

It already displays the coupon code and requires no extra action

It’s eye-catching and only placed on the pages relevant to the offer

To replicate this scenario, choose to display the widget “at once” on the Behavior tab and select the pages where it should be displayed on the Targeting tab.

Bill Watts, the founder of WattsRunning.com says time-delayed popups generate several times more sales than the store page alone. The widget offering a discount to customers appears after a visitor scrolls down 70% of the page and leads right to the store where you can make an order. What’s great about this popup:

Timing

It targets those showing their interest to the website content

It creates a sense of urgency and emphasizes the value

It communicates the expected action clearly

To replicate this scenario, choose to display the widget after a user scrolls down X% of the page on the Behavior tab. On the Content tab, specify the URL you want visitors to be transferred to upon button click.

3. Offer a discount to customers who are leaving

Shopping cart abandonment rate was claimed to exceed 80% in the year 2018. For a business owner that means a lot of money left on the table. Offering a discount to customers leaving the checkout page may help convert at least some of them.

The owners of Dip&Doze implemented this strategy in their online store. As a result, the conversion rate of people who apply the discount code using the widget is nearly 27%. Sounds like a tactic worth trying!

Here is why an exit opt-in popup is a great solution here:

Shown right when a visitor heads to the X button, it’s impossible to miss

Even if a visitor doesn’t make a purchase right away, they end up in your email list

To create a similar widget for your store, choose to display it “when the user is leaving the website”. Then specify the page where you want to display it and don’t forget to integrate your GetSiteControl account with the email marketing software on the Integrations tab.

4. Remind about special deals with a floating bar

Finally, it might be a good idea to place a floating bar at the top or the bottom of a webpage sitewide as a reminder about the ongoing sale. It helps you ensure your customers are aware of the special deal even if they missed the popup or closed it by mistake.

You can combine a floating bar with the welcome popup and start displaying it after a visitor spends some time on a webpage. Alternatively, you can place the widget on select pages like in the example above. Along with having a welcome popup informing visitors about the sale, DirectBed store has a sticky CTA bar placed at the top of the checkout page. It serves as an attention-grabbing reminder and aimed to reduce cart abandonment.