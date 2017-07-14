How to create an exit-intent opt-in form

Summary Click Create widget → choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose the necessary position (central popup) Choose colors for your widget; upload an image (optional) On the Content tab edit the default message if necessary Switch to Behavior → check when the user is leaving the website under Start to display the widget Click OK → activate the widget



Exit-intent technology allows you to show a message to the visitors leaving your website. One of the most popular ways to engage abandoning visitors is to ask them to subscribe to your newsletter. An exit-intent lead form will help you grow your email list and keep those who left their email address in the loop. Follow the steps below to create an exit popup opt-in form for lead generation.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. Don’t have an account? Create one here.

Click Create widget and choose Subscribe from the list.

Step 2

On the Appearance tab choose the central popup position by clicking on the corresponding icon.

Here you can also choose colors for your popup and add an image (upload a custom image or choose one from the gallery).

Step 3

Switch to the Content tab and edit the default title and description if necessary.

Step 4

Go to the Behavior tab. Here you can choose when the popup will be shown to website visitors. To make it appear when a visitor is about to leave the page, choose under the following conditions and check when the user is leaving the website.

Click OK to save the widget. When you are ready to publish it on your website, activate it. Now whenever a visitor is leaving the page, the popup will appear and ask them to leave their email address.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.