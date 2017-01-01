Create an exit intent opt-in popup

Create an opt-in form that will invite your website visitors to subscribe when they are about to leave the website. GetSiteControl will track their mouse movement and display the widget just before they close the page. Chances are high that these leaving visitors will never come back, but with a Subscribe widget you can get their email address for future follow-ups and promotions and keep them in the loop.

Here’s how you do it

Login to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose how your widget will look like On the Content tab change the title and description if necessary On the Behavior tab choose to display the form when the user is leaving the website Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.