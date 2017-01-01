Add an exit survey to your website

Want to know why visitors leave your website without converting? Use an exit survey to simply ask them this question before they leave. The survey data will help you quickly make adjustments to reduce your bounce rate and increase conversions.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a classic central popup) On the Content tab enter the question your want to ask On the Behavior tab set the widget to be shown when the user is leaving the website Save the widget and activate it Download survey responses using the Download responses button on the widget

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.