At GetSiteControl, we’ve developed an easy-to-use online form builder to provide a single solution for collecting email addresses, conducting surveys, and staying in contact with the audience. It helps you create a website form within a couple of minutes, but the best part – you can deeply customize it in terms of appearance, targeting, and on-page behavior.

Here is just a couple of examples to show what you’ll be capable of:

Create a classic floating contact us button, or turn it into a callback request form.

Display a poll to ask your customers a question, or create a website exit survey to find out why they abandon a specific webpage.

Add a generic email subscription form to your website shown to all visitors, or fine-tune audience targeting to increase conversions.

You got the idea. If the goal is clear, the options are numerous. In this post, we’ll show you how to use GetSiteControl website form builder and how customization can help you achieve better results.

Let’s start with a short overview of the form creation process.

How to create a website form in GetSiteControl

Log in to your GetSiteControl account. Click the Create widget button and choose Subscribe, Contact, or Survey – depending on your needs. Next, on the Appearance tab, you can select a webpage position, a color theme, and the animation type. The Content tab is where you write the copy and decide which field types you might need to collect the necessary information. Feel free to use built-in templates for inspiration and time-saving purposes. For example, if you’re creating a contact form, the templates include a callback form, a complaint form, an online order form, a job application form, a support request form, and more.

At this point, the form is ready to collect data. Just save it by clicking OK and activate the widget.

Now that you’ve created an online form, there are 4 more tabs in GetSiteControl dashboard to help you tailor it to your needs. Below, we’ll go over the customization features available and show you real-life examples of other businesses using them.

How to customize website forms in GetSiteControl

GetSiteControl feature-set helps you ensure the form looks appealing, is shown to the right audience and at the right moment. To give you a better idea of its capabilities, let’s see how exactly you can customize each form.

Choose the most relevant position on a page

When you create a website form, there are 9 page positions available for it, just as shown on the illustration above. Most GetSiteControl users tend to use modal popups and sticky bars for collecting emails; contact forms are typically added as tabs or floating buttons; and survey forms are usually designed as slide-ins.

In the example below, Quit Right uses a left-side slide-in for a survey and a bottom right corner tab for a callback request form.

The choice really depends on how attention-grabbing you want the form to be.

For example, normally, website owners are a bit more proactive when it comes to email list building – hence modal popups being the most popular choice for signup forms. Meanwhile, the bottom right corner is the most frequently used spot for a contact form, and most visitors expect to see it there by default.

Apply a matching color theme and add a creative

You can select colors for each element of the form manually, or you can automatically apply your website color theme. The latter might be a good idea because that way the online form will look more like an integral part of the website design rather than a 3rd party element.

Besides, if you’re creating an email subscription form, you can also add your own creative (or choose one from the gallery). We strongly recommend using this opportunity because visuals are known to increase user engagement.

Notice how eye-catching and enticing the Acorn Seekers’ email subscription form looks because of the right creative and the website matching colors used on it.

Incorporate various field types to get more context

When you create a contact or a survey form in GetSiteControl, there is a wide choice of field types you can use, including dropdown menus, checkboxes, radio buttons, email capture fields, and more.

For example, many use radio buttons on callback request forms to indicate the time slots available for a conversation. Dropdown menus are convenient for receiving additional insights on what the message is about, and what type of response might be expected. Consider the example of Chris Agnos using a dropdown menu to get more context from the person filling out his contact form.

Decide what happens when someone fills out the form

The “Success page” tab on GetSiteControl dashboard allows you to choose the after-interaction scenario. There are three options:

Close the widget

Display a “Thank you” message

Redirect the person who has filled out the form to another URL

Use this feature to provide additional information, encourage further actions or deliver a promised incentive for filling out a survey or subscribing to a newsletter.

For example, if you promise an eBook or any other content in exchange for participation in a survey, you can display a download link after the form is filled out. Or you may want to add a discount coupon code as a part of your “Thank you” message, just like Fullerton Photographics from the example below did.

Consider user on-page behavior triggers

GetSiteControl web form builder allows you to choose the exact moment to display the widget. Specifically, you can set a form to appear after a person spends some time on a page, scrolls down a certain percentage of the content, or intents to exit. You can also set up a schedule to only have the form live on particular days or hours.

And meanwhile it’s a good idea to have contact buttons accessible at all time, in certain cases survey forms and email opt-in forms are more efficient when shown under conditions. For example, those who have spent some time on a page or scrolled down at least 30-50% of your content are more likely to participate in a survey or subscribe to a newsletter.

Besides, you might want to create a website exit survey form and ask visitors to evaluate your website before leaving or tell you why they are leaving in the first place.

Set up targeting to create website forms for select audience

Finally, you may want to customize your forms in terms of who sees them and on which pages they are displayed.

The latter is quite self-explanatory: if you only want a form to be displayed on specific pages, just indicate their URLs in the Targeting tab. The former means that you can narrow down the audience that will be able to see the form based on their location, language, device, referral source and more. Say, you only need to conduct a survey among website visitors from a specific location. Or you want to customize your message for people coming from a specific referral source to make it more relevant.

Whatever your targeting objective is, you’ll find the right settings on the corresponding tab.

Wrapping up

GetSiteControl allows for creating online forms for virtually all marketing needs you can think of. With its customization capabilities, you’ll be able to tailor them to your website and optimize conversions. The best part is you don’t need any coding knowledge to create or modify the forms at any moment. Register an account today and see it for yourself.