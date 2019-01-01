Receive feedback

Audience feedback is crucial for any business. In this section, you’ll find a collection of ideas on what questions you should ask your website visitors, and what’s the best way to do it using GetSiteControl widgets.

Employee satisfaction survey example: 5 questions to ask
receive feedback

Employee satisfaction survey example: 5 questions to ask

Create an employee satisfaction survey to find out if your staff is happy with their routine at work. Create custom forms and receive valuable insights.

Add a product feedback survey to your website
receive feedback

Add a product feedback survey to your website

Create a product feedback survey and find out what your customers really think. Create custom forms, target the right audience and receive valuable insights.

Let site visitors rate your services
receive feedback

Let site visitors rate your services

Want to get instant feedback on what visitors think about your company, products, services or website? A star rating type of survey is an easy way to get the information.

Use GetSiteControl as a website feedback widget
receive feedback

Use GetSiteControl as a website feedback widget

Add a contact form to make it easy for your customers to leave comments. Encourage them to leave feedback on your products and services and send you suggestions on how they can be improved.

Create a website exit survey to optimize conversion rates
receive feedback

Create a website exit survey to optimize conversion rates

Want to know why visitors leave your website without converting? Use an exit survey to find that out. It will help you quickly make adjustments to reduce your bounce rate and increase conversions.

Create a complaint form for your website
receive feedback

Create a complaint form for your website

If you want your website visitors to be able to submit complaints online you can easily create a complaint form with custom fields.

Add a customer satisfaction survey to your website
receive feedback

Add a customer satisfaction survey to your website

Get the feedback you need to keep your customers happy and gain insights that will help you improve your website, products and services.

Categories

Popular use cases

10 articles

Collect email addresses

5 articles

Connect with visitors

9 articles

Display announcements

8 articles

Unlock the superpower
of lead generation!

Sign up for free to unlock the superpower of lead
generation. Takes less than a minute.