Add social media Share buttons to your website

With GetSiteControl you can easily add sharing functionality to your website or blog. Let your website visitors spread the word about your website on social media and get you more traffic. Adding Share buttons to all your website pages makes it easy for people to share a page they like with their friends on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or any other popular social network.

Here’s how you do it:

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Share from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (left side buttons or right side buttons) On the Content tab choose what social networks you want to include Save the widget and activate it

