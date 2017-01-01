Add a floating Share bar to your website

Place a floating social share bar at the top or bottom of the page to provide website visitors with a quick and easy way to share your content. The bar will stay visible as they scroll the page making your sharing tools easy to access. Create a bar that will match your website design and include as many social media buttons as you like.

Here’s how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Share from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (top bar or bottom bar) On the Content tab choose what social networks you want to include Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.