Add a floating Share bar to your website

Place a floating social share bar at the top or bottom of the page to provide website visitors with a quick and easy way to share your content. The bar will stay visible as they scroll the page making your sharing tools easy to access. Create a bar that will match your website design and include as many social media buttons as you like.
Here’s how you do it
- Open your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Share from the list
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (top bar or bottom bar)
- On the Content tab choose what social networks you want to include
- Save the widget and activate it
Need more information?
- How to install widgets on a website
- How to create your first widget
- How to add social sharing buttons to your website
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.