How to install widgets through Google Tag Manager

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings, go to Install Copy the provided code Go to Google Tag Manager > New tag > Custom HTML Tag Paste the code into the HTML field Choose to fire the tag on All Pages Create tag > Save > Publish



Google Tag Manager is a tag management system that makes adding HTML/JavaScript snippets to your website easier.

In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code into the code of the site. This needs to be done only once. If you are using Google Tag Manager you can use it to add GetSiteControl script to your website.

Step 1

Open Google Tag Manager, click to add a New Tag and then choose to create a Custom HTML Tag.

Step 2

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. Copy the code snippet.

Step 3

Go back to the tag you are creating and paste the script into the HTML field.

Step 4

Choose to fire the tag on All Pages and click Create Tag.

Step 5

After choosing a name for your tag click the Save button. And then press the Publish button to publish the changes.

That’s it! GetSiteControl script has been added to your site and you can now create and edit widgets from your GetSiteControl dashboard.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.