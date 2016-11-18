How to install widgets on 3dcart

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Site settings → switch to Install Copy the provided code Open 3dcart → go to Settings → click Design → click Edit template (HTML) Click Edit → paste the code before the closing <body> tag → click Save



In order to be able to add widgets to an online store built with 3dcart, you need to add a small piece of code to the code of your store. It needs to be done only once. Then you will be able to create widgets, edit them, turn them on and off from your GetSiteControl dashboard.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account. If you don’t yet have an account, create one, it’s free.

Click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. Here is the code that needs to be added to your website.

Step 2

Next, log in to your 3dcart account. Open the Settings section in the menu and choose Design.

Find and click the Edit template (HTML) link.

Click to Edit your website template.

Paste the code you copied from your GetSiteControl account right before the closing <body> tag and click Save to apply the changes.

That’s it! Now you can go back to your GetSiteControl account and start creating widgets for your website. As soon as you activate them, they will appear on the site. No further changes to the code are needed.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.