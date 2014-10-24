How to install widgets on Bigcommerce

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Site settings → switch to Install Copy the provided code Open your Bigcommerce account → click Design → click Edit HTML/CSS Paste the code before the closing <body> tag and click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a Bigcommerce website:

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click Site settings at the top of the dashboard and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your Bigcommerce store. Copy the code.

Step 3

Login to your Bigcommerce control panel and switch to the Design section.

Step 4

Click Edit HTML/CSS.

Step 5

Insert the script you have copied from your GetSiteControl dashboard into the code right before the closing <body> tag and click Save.

That’s it. You can now go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Bigcommerce site.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.