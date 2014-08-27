How to install widgets on Blogger

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings and go to Install Copy the provided code Go to Blogger, open Template and click Edit HTML Paste the code before the closing </body> tag Click Save template



In order to be able to publish widgets on your blog you need to add a small piece of code into the code of the page. You will need to do this only once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied to your blog in real time.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a blog built with Blogger:

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab.

Step 3

You will see a a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your blog:

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

Step 4

Login to your Blogger account, choose the necessary blog and switch to Template. Click the Edit HTML button.

Step 5

Find the closing </body> tag at the bottom of the page and paste the code you’ve copied from GetSiteControl right before this tag.

Step 6

Click Save template to save the changes.

That’s it. Now you can go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create the first widget for your blog.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.