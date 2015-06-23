How to install widgets on Jimdo

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard > click Site settings > switch to Install Copy the provided code Go to Jimdo > open Settings > click Edit Head Paste the code > click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to add GetSiteControl script to a Jimdo website:

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website. Copy the code.

Step 2

Log in to your Jimdo control panel, choose Settings from the right-hand side menu and then click Edit head.

Step 3

Paste the code you have copied from GetSiteControl and click Save to save the changes.

That’s it! Your website has been linked to your GetSiteControl account. Now you can start to create and publish widgets.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.