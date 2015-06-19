How to install widgets on Rainmaker

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Site settings → switch to Install Copy the provided code Log in to Rainmaker → click Design → click Edit under Appearance Choose Scripts in the side menu → paste the code into the Footer field → click Save & Publish



In order to be able to add widgets to a website built with Rainmaker, you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of your website. It needs to be done only once. Then you will be able to create widgets, edit them, turn them on and off from your GetSiteControl dashboard without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a website built with Rainmaker:

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to your Rainmaker website. Copy the code.

Step 2

Log in to your Rainmaker account and click on the Design tab.

Step 3

Click the Edit button under Appearance.

Step 4

Choose Scripts from the menu and paste the code you have copied from GetSiteControl into the Footer field. Then click Save & Publish to save the changes.

That’s all. Your website is linked to your GetSiteControl account and you can now create beautiful widgets for your Rainmaker website and publish them with a click of a button.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.