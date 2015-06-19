How to install widgets on Shopify

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard > click Site settings > go to Install Copy the provided code Go to Shopify > Online store > switch to Themes > click Customize theme Click Theme options in the top menu > choose Edit HTML / CSS Open the file named theme.liquid > paste the code before the closing </body> tag > click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a Shopify website:

Step 1

Login to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your Shopify store. Copy the code.

Step 2

Login to your Shopify account, go to Online Store and click Themes in the menu on the left. Then click the Customize theme button.

Step 3

Click Theme options in the top menu and choose the Edit HTML / CSS option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4

You will see a list of files and folders. The file you need to edit is called theme.liquid and is located in the Layout folder. Scroll to the very end of this file and paste the code you have copied from GetSiteControl right before the closing </body> tag. Click Save to save the changes.

And that’s all. You can now go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Shopify site.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.