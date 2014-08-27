How to install widgets on Squarespace

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard > click Site settings > switch to Install Copy the provided code Go to your Squarespace account > click Settings > open Code Injection Paste the code into the Footer field and click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a website built with Squarespace:

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab.

Step 3

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your Squarespace website. Copy the code.

Step 4

Login to your Squarespace account and click Settings.

Step 5

Switch to the Code Injection section and paste the code you have copied from your GetSiteControl dashboard into the Footer box. Then click Save.

That’s it. Now you can go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create the first widget for your site.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.