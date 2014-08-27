How to install widgets on Tumblr

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard; go to Site settings > Install Copy the provided code Go to Tumblr > open Settings > click Edit theme > click Edit HTML Paste the code before the closing </body> tag Click Update Preview > click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on Tumblr:

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab.

Step 3

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your Tumblr site. Copy the code.

Step 4

Log in to your Tumblr account, open Settings and choose the Edit theme option.

Step 5

Click Edit HTML.

Step 6

Insert the code you have copied from your GetSiteControl dashboard into the code of the page, right before the closing </body> tag at the bottom of the page.

Click Update Preview and then Save.

That’s it. Now you can go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create the first widget for your site.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.