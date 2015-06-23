How to install widgets on Volusion

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Site settings → switch to Install Copy the provided code Log in to Volusion → click Design → choose Template Click Edit HTML Paste the code before the closing </body> tag → click Save



In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to add GetSiteControl script to a website built with Volusion:

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Step 2

Log in to Volusion, click Design in the top menu and choose Template from the drop-down list.

Step 3

Click the Edit HTML link under Advanced Editing.

Step 4

Scroll to the very end of the file, find the closing </body> tag and paste the script you have copied from GetSiteControl right before this tag.

Step 5

Click the Save button to save the changes.

That’s it! You can now go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Volusion site.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.