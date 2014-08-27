How to install widgets on a website

Summary Open your GetSiteControl account and click Site settings Switch to the Install tab and copy the code Paste this code into the code of your website before the closing </body> tag



To allow widgets to be published on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here are the steps to add the script to a website:

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab.

Step 3

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

Step 4

Open the code of your website and find the closing </body> tag at the bottom of the page:

Paste the code you have copied from GetSiteControl right before the </body> tag as shown above. Then save the changes.

That’s it. You can now go back to your GetSiteControl dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your website.

We also offer separate guides for Google Tag Manager, WordPress, Blogger, Webydo, Jimdo, Volusion, Rainmaker, Shopify, Bigcommerce, Tumblr, Squarespace, Joomla and Weebly.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.