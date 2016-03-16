How to install widgets on Webydo

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard → click Site settings → switch to Install Copy the provide code Log in to Webydo → click Pages in the top menu → click Add code (</>) Switch to Add Code To All Pages → paste the code into the Bottom of <body> field → click Save



In order to be able to add widgets to a website built with Webydo, you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of your website. It needs to be done only once. Then you will be able to create widgets, edit them, turn them on and off from your GetSiteControl dashboard without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to add the script to a Webydo site:

Step 1

Login to your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab. You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website. Copy the code.

Step 2

Login to your Webydo account, choose the necessary site and click Pages in the top menu.

Click the Add code (</>) button.

Switch to the Add Code To All Pages tab. Find the field called Bottom of <BODY> and paste your GetSiteControl script into this field. Save the changes.

That’s it! Your website has been linked to your GetSiteControl account. Now you can start to create and publish widgets.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.