How to install widgets on Weebly

Summary Open your GetSiteControl dashboard; go to Site settings > Install Copy the provided code Go to Weebly > click Edit Open the SEO section > paste the code into the Footer Code field Save the changes > Publish the updated site



Want to add GetSiteControl widgets to a website made with Weebly? No problem!

In order to be able to publish widgets on your website you need to add a small piece of code (script) to the code of the website. You will only need to do it once. This will allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard - the changes you make will be applied in real time, without any changes to the code.

Here are the steps to install GetSiteControl on a website built with Weebly.

Step 1

Sign in to your GetSiteControl account. If you do not yet have an account, create one, it is free.

Step 2

Click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Install tab.

Step 3

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your Weebly website. Copy the code.

Step 4

Login to your Weebly account, choose the necessary website from the list and click Edit.

Step 5

Click the Settings button in the top menu.

Step 6

Switch to the SEO tab, find the Footer Code box and paste the piece of code you have copied from your GetSiteControl dashboard right into this box. And don’t forget to Save the changes and then Publish the site.

That’s it! Now go ahead and create your first widget.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.