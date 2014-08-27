How to install widgets on WordPress

Summary Open your WordPress dashboard → go to Plugins → search for GetSiteControl widgets Install the plugin → click Activate Find GetSiteControl in the side menu → sign in if you already have an account or sign up for a free account Choose the necessary website from the list Click Go to Dashboard



We have created a plugin for WordPress users, so installing GetSiteControl widgets on WordPress is very easy. Here are the steps you need to take:

Step 1

Log in to your WordPress dashboard, open the Plugins section and search for GetSiteControl. Click Install Now.

Alternatively, you can download the plugin from the WordPress plugin directory here. The plugin will be downloaded as a .zip archive.

Open your WordPress dashboard, go to Plugins and switch to the Upload tab. Click Browse to browse your computer’s local hard drive and select the .zip file you have downloaded. Then click Install Now to install the plugin from the .zip file.

When the plugin is installed click the Activate button.

Step 2

You will now see the new GetSiteControl section in the left panel in your WordPress dashboard. Open this section. If you already have a registered GetSiteControl account, choose to Sign in. If you don’t yet have an account with GetSiteControl, choose to Sign up for a free account.

Step 3

Next you will be offered to choose the website you want to create widgets for (if you have more than one website registered in your GetSiteControl account). After selecting the necessary website, click on the Go to Dashboard button.

That’s it. You have successfully installed the GetSiteControl plugin on your WordPress site. Now you will be redirected to your GetSiteControl dashboard where you can create your first widget.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.