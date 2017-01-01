Field mapping for third party integrations

What is field mapping?

Field mapping is the process of matching the fields of your GetSiteControl widget to the corresponding fields of the third party service the widget is integrated with. When new data is collected through the widget, GetSiteControl will send the data to the mapped fields in your integration. Apart from the data collected directly through the widget, you can also choose to include other custom parameters, such as user’s location, and map those to target fields of your choice.

Setting up field mapping

First, make sure you have enabled the necessary integration in Site settings > Integrations.

Next, open the necessary widget, switch to the Integrations tab and choose the necessary third party app and mailing list from the drop-down menu.

To start mapping fields, click the Map widget fields link.

You will see the list of fields that GetSiteControl can export on the left and the list of fields that your integrated service can import on the right. You will see that some of the fields have been matched up automatically.

Required fields

Required fields in the integrated service are marked with an asterisk. These fields must be filled out. If they are not, the integration will not work correctly.

Tip: if you don’t want GetSiteControl to fill in these fields, you can set them to be optional instead of required in your third party service settings.

Field types

There are four types of fields you can choose to pass to your integration service:

Form field

System field

JS API field

Text value

Form fields

Form fields are the actual fields of your widget that get filled in by website visitors, e.g. “Email”, “Name”, “Message”. Choose what fields in your integrated service these fields correspond to.

System fields

System fields are additional details about your website visitors that are collected when they submit a reply through your widget, e.g. “Country”, “OS”, “Browser”, “Language”. If you want to send some of these details to your integration, make sure you match them up to the necessary fields in the integrated app.

JS API fields

You can use GetSiteControl widget API to pass additional details about your website visitors when they submit a reply. Check this page for instructions on how to pass additional properties about website visitors.

Please note that this is an advanced feature and requires a certain level of programming knowledge.

Text value

Here you can add any text value that you want to be passed to a certain field in your integrated app. This value will be the same for all submissions.

MailChimp groups

This option is only available for the MailChimp integration. If you have set up custom groups in MailChimp you will see them listed in field mapping settings.

To add contacts collected with the widget to a particular group you need to choose any option from the drop-down list. It doesn’t matter which one you choose. If the field is empty, contacts will not be added to the group. If the field is not empty, contacts will be added to the group.

