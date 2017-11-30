How to integrate widgets with Benchmark Email

Summary

  1. Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settingsIntegrations
  2. Click Connect next to Benchmark Email → enter your Benchmark Email API key
  3. To find your API key, go to your Benchmark Email account → Account SettingsGenerate your API key
  4. Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey)
  5. Switch to Integrations → choose Benchmark Email from the drop-down list under Third party integrations
  6. Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu
  7. Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK


If you use Benchmark Email for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Benchmark Email.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Open the Integrations tab.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Find Benchmark Email in the list of applications and click Connect.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Fill in the API key field.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

To find your API key, go to your Benchmark Email account and open Account Settings.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Copy Your API key.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

You can see that Benchmark Email is now connected. Here you can disconnect it at any time if necessary.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Benchmark Email and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Select Benchmark Email from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Benchmark Email lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Integrate your widgets with Benchmark Email

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Benchmark Email list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Benchmark Email and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Benchmark Email. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Benchmark Email.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.