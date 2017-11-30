How to integrate widgets with FreshMail

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → Integrations Click Connect next to FreshMail → enter your FreshMail API key and API secret key To find your API key and API secret key, go to your FreshMail account → Settings → Plugins and API Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose FreshMail from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use FreshMail for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with FreshMail.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Open the Integrations tab.

Find FreshMail in the list of applications and click Connect.

Fill in the API key and API secret key fields.

To find your API key and API secret key, go to your FreshMail account and open Settings.

Open the Plugins and API section.

Copy API key and API Secret.

You can see that FreshMail is now connected. Here you can disconnect it at any time if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to FreshMail and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select FreshMail from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing FreshMail lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your FreshMail list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to FreshMail and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to FreshMail. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to FreshMail.

