How to integrate widgets with FreshMail

Summary

  1. Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settingsIntegrations
  2. Click Connect next to FreshMail → enter your FreshMail API key and API secret key
  3. To find your API key and API secret key, go to your FreshMail account → SettingsPlugins and API
  4. Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey)
  5. Switch to Integrations → choose FreshMail from the drop-down list under Third party integrations
  6. Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu
  7. Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK


If you use FreshMail for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with FreshMail.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Open the Integrations tab.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Find FreshMail in the list of applications and click Connect.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Fill in the API key and API secret key fields.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

To find your API key and API secret key, go to your FreshMail account and open Settings.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Open the Plugins and API section.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Copy API key and API Secret.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

You can see that FreshMail is now connected. Here you can disconnect it at any time if necessary.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to FreshMail and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Select FreshMail from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing FreshMail lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Integrate your widgets with FreshMail

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your FreshMail list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to FreshMail and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to FreshMail. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to FreshMail.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.