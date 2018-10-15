How to integrate widgets with Heyloyalty

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → Integrations Click Connect next to Heyloyalty → enter your Heyloyalty API key and API secret key To find your API key and API secret key, go to your Heyloyalty account → Settings → Account information Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Heyloyalty from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Heyloyalty for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Heyloyalty.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Open the Integrations tab.

Find Heyloyalty in the list of applications and click Connect.

Fill in the API key and API secret key fields.

To find your API key and API secret key, go to your Heyloyalty account and open Settings > Account information.

Copy API key and API secret key.

You can see that Heyloyalty is now connected. Here you can disconnect it at any time if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Heyloyalty and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select Heyloyalty from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Heyloyalty lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Heyloyalty list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Heyloyalty and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Heyloyalty. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Heyloyalty.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.