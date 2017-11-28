How to integrate widgets with Hubspot

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to Hubspot → enter your Hubspot login and password → Grant access Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Hubspot from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Hubspot for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Hubspot.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Switch to the Integrations tab, find Hubspot in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your Hubspot account email and password. Click to Grant access when asked to do so.

You can see that Hubspot is now connected. Here you can also disconnect it if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Hubspot and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select Hubspot from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Hubspot lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Hubspot list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Hubspot and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Hubspot. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Hubspot.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.