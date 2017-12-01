How to integrate widgets with Ontraport

Summary

  1. Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settingsIntegrations
  2. Click Connect next to Ontraport → enter your Ontraport App ID and API key
  3. To find your App ID and API key, go to your Ontraport account → AdministrationIntegrationsOntraport API Instructions and Key ManagerNew API Key
  4. Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey)
  5. Switch to Integrations → choose Ontraport from the drop-down list under Third party integrations
  6. Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu
  7. Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK


If you use Ontraport for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Ontraport.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Open the Integrations tab.

Find Ontraport in the list of applications and click Connect.

Fill in the App ID and API key fields.

To find your App ID and API key, go to your Ontraport account and open Administration.

Switch to Integrations and click on Ontraport API Instructions and Key Manager.

Click New API Key and make sure Add Contacts is selected in Permissions.

Copy App ID and API Key from the list.

You can see that Ontraport is now connected. Here you can disconnect it at any time if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Ontraport and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select Ontraport from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Ontraport lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Ontraport list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Ontraport and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Ontraport. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Ontraport.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.