How to integrate widgets with Sendy

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → open Integrations Click Connect next to Sendy → enter your Sendy URL and List ID To find the list ID, open Sendy → choose brand → click View all lists → copy list ID Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Sendy from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Sendy for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Sendy.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Open the Integrations tab.

Find Sendy in the list of applications and click Connect.

Fill in the URL and List fields. URL is the URL of your Sendy installation.

To find the List ID, open your Sendy account, choose the necessary brand, click View all lists. Copy the ID of the list you want GetSiteControl to copy emails to.

You can see that Sendy is now connected. Here you can also disconnect it if necessary.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Sendy and click Edit. Open the Integrations tab.

Select Sendy from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Sendy lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Sendy list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Sendy and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Sendy. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Sendy.

