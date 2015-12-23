How to integrate your widgets with ActiveCampaign

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to ActiveCampaign → enter your ActiveCampaigh URL and API key → Save To find your URL and API key, log in to ActiveCampaign → go to My settings → Developer Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose ActiveCampaign from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you are using ActiveCampaign for email marketing, you can easily integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with it and have all the collected email addresses automatically sent to the necessary list.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account and click the Site settings link at the top of the page. Then switch to the Integrations tab and click the Connect button to connect your ActiveCampaign account.

Step 2

Enter your ActiveCampaigh URL and API key and press Save.

To find your URL and API key, login to your ActiveCampaign account and choose My settings in the top menu. Switch to the Developer tab and copy your URL and API key.

Your accounts are now connected.

Step 3

Open the necessary widget and switch to the Integrations tab. Choose ActiveCampaign from the drop-down list in the Third party integrations section.

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing ActiveCampaign lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

Step 4

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the ActiveCampaign list. Click the Map widget fields link to check whether the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done configuring your widget, click OK.

That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the ActiveCampaign list you have specified.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.